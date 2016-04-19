BRIEF-CSL Finance recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Northern Trust Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $1.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Northern trust corporation reports first quarter net income of $241.8 million, earnings per common share of $1.01
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $1.19 billion
* Qtrly net interest income on an fte basis totaled $314.0 million, up $47.2 million, or 18%
* Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million in current quarter
* Assets under custody/administration totaled $7.93 trillion at march 31, 2016, up 2%, from $7.80 trillion at december 31, 2015
* Advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio at q1 end was 11.6% versus 11.8%
* Total assets under management at march 31, 2016 $ 900 billion versus $ 875.3 billion at dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were worth 43.87 trillion rupiah, higher than the 24.19 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on May 9. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.46 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in perce