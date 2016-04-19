BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
April 19 Legend Gold Corp
* Legend announces termination of joint venture with randgold resources
* Joint venture agreement dated march 4, 2014 with randgold resources (mali) has been terminated by randgold
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)