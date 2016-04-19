BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
April 19 Pfizer Announces Positive Top
* Line results for phase 3 paloma-2 clinical trial of ibrance (palbociclib)
* Says study met its primary endpoint
* Says paloma-2 trial provides confirmatory evidence for ibrance in combination with letrozole in first-line setting
* Adverse events observed with ibrance in combination with letrozole in paloma-2 generally consistent with known safety profile for ibrance
* Will work with fda to submit results of paloma-2 to support conversion of accelerated approval for ibrance to regular approval in u.s.
* Says will work with ema to submit paloma-2 results as additional supporting data for ongoing review of maa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)