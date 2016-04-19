April 19 Kansas City Southern

* Q1 earnings per share $0.99

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kansas city southern reports first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $563 million versus i/b/e/s view $566.2 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03

* Q1 operating ratio of 66.6%, compared with 70.5% in q1 2015

* Kansas city southern says excluding lease termination costs in 2015, q1 adjusted operating ratio decreased 2.3 points compared to q1 2015

* Q1 carload volumes were 5% lower than in q1 2015

