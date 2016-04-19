BRIEF-Taiwan's AU Optronics orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.8 billion ($59.72 million)
April 19 Kansas City Southern
* Q1 earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kansas city southern reports first quarter 2016
* Q1 revenue $563 million versus i/b/e/s view $566.2 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 operating ratio of 66.6%, compared with 70.5% in q1 2015
* Kansas city southern says excluding lease termination costs in 2015, q1 adjusted operating ratio decreased 2.3 points compared to q1 2015
* Q1 carload volumes were 5% lower than in q1 2015
* Kansas city southern says overall, q1 carload volumes were 5% lower than in q1 2015
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade