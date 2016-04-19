BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
April 19 Tile Shop Holdings Inc
* The Tile Shop reports first quarter 2016 results; raises full year outlook
* Q1 sales $84.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 same store sales rose 13.2 percent
* Sees net sales $320 million - $329 million for FY 2016
* Sees capital expenditures of $25 million to $30 million for FY 2016
* Sees FY 2016 comparable store sales mid to high single digits
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 - $0.45
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $320.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)