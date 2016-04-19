BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
April 19 Trinity Biotech Plc
* Trinity biotech announces results for q1, 2016
* Q1 revenue $23.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.029 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.064
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)