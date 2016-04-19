April 19 Trinity Biotech Plc

* Trinity biotech announces results for q1, 2016

* Q1 revenue $23.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.029 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.064 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)