BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
April 19 Golden Entertainment Inc
* Golden Entertainment to acquire second distributed gaming business in Montana
* Golden Entertainment Inc says plans to fund approximately $25 million acquisition price through available borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Golden Entertainment Inc says expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to company's earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)