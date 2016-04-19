BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
April 19 Gold Resource Corp
* Gold Resource Corporation reports preliminary first quarter production of 6,463 ounces of gold and 434,100 ounces of silver; maintains 2016 annual outlook
* Maintains its 2016 outlook of 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces
* Company maintains its 2016 outlook of 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)