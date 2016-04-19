April 19 Amtrust Financial Services Inc

* Amtrust enters agreement to acquire anv holdings b.v.

* Deal for $218.7 million in cash

* Amtrust financial services inc says transaction is to be funded with existing working capital

* Says to acquire anv holdings b.v. And its affiliates from ontario teachers' pension plan