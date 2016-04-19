BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
April 19 Safe Bulkers Inc
* Agreed to amend a $30.3 million credit facility with Nordea Bank (nordea)
* Amendment extends facility's maturity by two years from June 2019 to June 2021
* Delaying balloon payment initially scheduled to be made in 2019 for 2021
* Amendment delays balloon payment initially scheduled to be made in 2019 for 2021
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)