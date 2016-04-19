BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 19 Capstone Turbine Corp :
* Capstone Turbine Corporation announces pricing of $14.3 million offering of common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: