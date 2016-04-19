BRIEF-Egypt's EFG Hermes opens Pakistan office
* Opens Pakistan office and will operate as EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited Source:(http://bit.ly/2qePNAQ) Further company coverage:
April 19 Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec:
* La Caisse invests in Spectra Premium to reorganize the share ownership, in partnership with Fondaction CSN and the Fonds De Solidarité Ftq
* La Caisse, Fondaction CSN, Fonds De Solidarité Ftq announce acquisition of equity in Spectra Premium Industries
* La Caisse invested $28.3 million, while Fondaction invested $15 million
* Fonds De Solidarité Ftq, main shareholder of Spectra Premium, injected an additional $2 million into the company Source text for Eikon:
