April 19 Caisse De Dépôt Et Placement Du Québec:

* La Caisse invests in Spectra Premium to reorganize the share ownership, in partnership with Fondaction CSN and the Fonds De Solidarité Ftq

* La Caisse, Fondaction CSN, Fonds De Solidarité Ftq announce acquisition of equity in Spectra Premium Industries

* La Caisse invested $28.3 million, while Fondaction invested $15 million

* Fonds De Solidarité Ftq, main shareholder of Spectra Premium, injected an additional $2 million into the company Source text for Eikon: