BRIEF-Hubei Sanonda gets state planner's approval to acquire Adama Agricultural
* Says it gets state planner's approval to acquire Adama Agricultural Solutions, pending approval from securities regulator
April 19 Abivax SA:
* Abivax obtains regulatory and ethics clearance in Spain to begin second phase iia clinical trial for ABX464 in HIV/AIDS patients
* Initial results expected in Q4 2016
* Study to assess effect of ABX464 on viral load reduction after conclusion of treatment in patients controlled by Darunavir/Ritonavir
* Phase IIa clinical study will be conducted in France, Belgium and Spain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood