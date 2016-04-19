April 19 Abivax SA:

* Abivax obtains regulatory and ethics clearance in Spain to begin second phase iia clinical trial for ABX464 in HIV/AIDS patients

* Initial results expected in Q4 2016

* Study to assess effect of ABX464 on viral load reduction after conclusion of treatment in patients controlled by Darunavir/Ritonavir

