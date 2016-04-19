BRIEF-Hubei Sanonda gets state planner's approval to acquire Adama Agricultural
* Says it gets state planner's approval to acquire Adama Agricultural Solutions, pending approval from securities regulator
April 19 Firan Technology Group Corp:
* Firan Technology Group Corporation announces C$6 mln bought deal private placement offering in support of a planned acquisition
* Letter of intent, exclusivity period to buy substantially all assets of aeronautics equipment manufacturing division of US-based company
* Purchase price of approximately $9.3 million in cash is subject to customary working capital and other adjustments
* Has reached agreement with acumen capital finance partners to issue 3 million special warrants at C$2.00 per special warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood