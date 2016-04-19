UPDATE 1-Indian digital payments firm Paytm launches niche bank
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
April 19 Altus Group Ltd
* Altus group updates its reporting business segmentation
* Says three reporting segments consisting of: 1) altus analytics; 2) commercial real estate consulting; and 3) geomatics
* Says will disclose gross revenues and adjusted ebitda for three reporting segments
* Says changes to segmentation will be effective commencing with three-month period ended march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.