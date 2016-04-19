UPDATE 1-Indian digital payments firm Paytm launches niche bank
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
April 19 Bluerock Residential Growth Reit Inc
* Bluerock residential growth reit (brg) announces public offering of 8.250% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.