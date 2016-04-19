BRIEF-Hubei Sanonda gets state planner's approval to acquire Adama Agricultural
* Says it gets state planner's approval to acquire Adama Agricultural Solutions, pending approval from securities regulator
April 19 Yahoo! Inc
* Yahoo reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP revenue $1,087 million versus $1,226 million last year
* GAAP display revenue was $463 million for q1 of 2016, a 1 percent decrease compared to Q1 of 2015
* Q1 cost of revenue - tac $228 million
* Yahoo says Q1 mavens revenue $390 million versus. $365 million
* Yahoo! Inc qtrly number of ads sold increased 8 percent compared to Q1 of 2015
* Yahoo says Q1 mobile revenue was $ 260 million versus. $234 million
* Per-Ad decreased 6 percent compared to q1 of 2015
* GAAP search revenue was $492 million for q1 of 2016, a decrease of 9 percent compared to q1 of 2015
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Q1 number of paid clicks decreased 21 percent compared to q1 of 2015.
* Q1 price-per-click increased 7 percent compared to q1 of 2015.
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* "we made substantial progress towards potential strategic alternatives for yahoo"
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Yahoo says "remain focused on the strategic alternatives process as a top priority" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood