UPDATE 1-Indian digital payments firm Paytm launches niche bank
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
April 19 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd :
* Allied world reports a 96% combined ratio for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.81
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.65
* Shareholders approved a new, two-year $500 million share repurchase authorization
* Qtrly gross premiums written were $863.5 million, a 1.9% decrease
* Shareholders approved additional four quarterly dividends equal to $0.26 per share
* Company did not experience any reportable catastrophe losses for q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net premiums written $704 million versus $772.5 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.81 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.