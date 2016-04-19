UPDATE 1-Indian digital payments firm Paytm launches niche bank
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
April 19 United Community Financial Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ucfc announces first quarter results and declares dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.069
* Qtrly net interest income $15.0 million, up 7.8% from $13.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.