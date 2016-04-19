April 19 United Financial Bancorp Inc :

* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces first quarter earnings and quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Net interest income increased by $2.7 million to $43.4 million during Q1 of 2016 from linked quarter