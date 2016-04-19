CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
April 19 Alarm.Com Holdings Inc :
* alarm.com announces Jennifer Moyer, CFO to depart in may 2016 and appointment of Darius G. Nevin to its board of directors
* Company has commenced a search for a new chief financial officer
* On an interim basis, Aj Gollinger, company's controller, will act as its principal accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.