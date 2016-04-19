CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
April 19 Wendys Co :
* The Wendy's Company announces Gunther Plosch to become chief financial officer
* Appointment continues company's previously announced succession plan for chief executive officer Emil Brolick
* Says Brolick is expected to be succeeded as chief executive officer by current president and chief financial officer Todd Penegor
* Brolick is expected to continue to serve on company's board of directors following retirement
* Says former CFO Penegor will retain his position as president of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.