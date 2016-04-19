April 19 Wendys Co :

* The Wendy's Company announces Gunther Plosch to become chief financial officer

* Appointment continues company's previously announced succession plan for chief executive officer Emil Brolick

* Says Brolick is expected to be succeeded as chief executive officer by current president and chief financial officer Todd Penegor

* Brolick is expected to continue to serve on company's board of directors following retirement

* Says former CFO Penegor will retain his position as president of company