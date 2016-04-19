CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
April 19 Mcewen Mining Inc :
* Mcewen mining reports q1 production results, royalty acquisition
* Increased production guidance for 2016 to 144,000 gold equivalent ounces
* Total production in q1 was 37,958 gold equivalent ounces, a 14% increase over q1 2015
* "production in subsequent quarters is expected to be lower as influence of higher grade ore diminishes during year"
* Full year guidance for el gallo in 2016 is now increased to 55,000 gold equivalent ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.