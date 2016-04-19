UPDATE 1-Indian digital payments firm Paytm launches niche bank
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
April 19 Hancock Holding Co :
* Hancock reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* At March 31, 2016, loans in energy segment totaled $1.6 billion, or 10% of total loans
* Net interest income (TE) for Q1 of 2016 was $168.2 million, up $5.6 million from Q4 of 2015
* Increased allowance for loan losses on energy portfolio and booked a $60 million total provision for credit losses in quarter
* Reported net interest margin (TE) was 3.23% for Q1 of 2016, up 2 bps from Q4 of 2015
* Approximately $50 million of provision expense for quarter was related to energy portfolio
* For the quarter, allowance for energy portfolio was increased $33 million, to $111.2 million, or almost 7% of energy loans
* "continue to believe impact on company of energy cycle will be manageable"
* Qtrly net charge-offs from non-FDIC acquired loan portfolio were $21.3 million, up from $7.9 million in Q4 of 2015
* Total allowance for loan losses was $217.8 million at March 31, 2016, up $36.6 million from December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.