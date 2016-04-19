CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
April 19 Atac Resources Ltd :
* Atac Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement To Finance Its Previously announced 2016 exploration program at the Rackla Gold Project, Yukon
* Says fully-allocated $3.25 million private placement, to consist of sale of 5 million flow-through shares at a price of $0.65per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.