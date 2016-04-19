UPDATE 1-Indian digital payments firm Paytm launches niche bank
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
April 19 JMP Group Inc
* JMP group declares second quarter 2016 monthly distributions and increases share repurchase authorization
* Board of directors has increased company's share repurchase authorization by 745,981 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.