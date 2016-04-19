CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
April 19 Inca One Gold Corp :
* Inca One Gold Corp announces debt restructuring and USD$3.0 million convertible debenture offering
* Negotiated preliminary terms and signed commitment letters with majority of company's lenders
* Approximately 50 pct of debts will be converted to common shares at CAD$0.11 per share
* Approximately 30 pct of debts will be canceled and re-issued into new convertible debentures
* Restructuring will not result in creation of a new "control person"
* Signed commitment letters with lenders to convert or restructure about $10.0 million USD equivalent of current and long-term debts
* About 20 pct debts to be converted to contingent debts payable on some performance metrics being met by co, or warrant deposit held by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.