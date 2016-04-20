BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
April 20 TE Connectivity Ltd
* TE Connectivity posts solid fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 to $1.06
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.06 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $2.95 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.98 billion
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.90 to $0.96
* Sees FY 2016 sales $12.1 billion to $12.5 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.90
* Sees Q3 2016 sales $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.92 to $4.12
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.06
* "Organic growth in transportation solutions segment and subcom business was offset by continued weakness in industrial-related markets"
* Announced acquisition of Jaquet Technology Group AG (jaquet)
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $3.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.00, revenue view $12.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.