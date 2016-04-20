April 20 Natus Medical Inc
* Natus Medical announces record first quarter 2016
financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 revenue $87.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.5 million
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35 to $0.36
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $378 million to $382 million
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $92 million to $93 million
* Full year 2016 earnings guidance is being updated to
non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.61 to $1.65
* Full year 2016 revenue guidance is being reduced
* Updated FY 2016 revenue guidance excludes $60 million of
previously guided annual revenue from Venezuela contract
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $93.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $399.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Remain committed to achieving full year 2016 non-GAAP
operating margin goal of 20%
* Given uncertainty in Venezuela, co will no longer include
revenue or earnings from supply agreement with Venezuelan
Ministry of Health in its guidance
* Says while agreement remains in place, Venezuela Ministry
of Health has not made required pre-payments
