April 20 Natus Medical Inc

* Natus Medical announces record first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 revenue $87.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $90.5 million

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35 to $0.36

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $378 million to $382 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $92 million to $93 million

* Full year 2016 earnings guidance is being updated to non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.61 to $1.65

* Full year 2016 revenue guidance is being reduced

* Updated FY 2016 revenue guidance excludes $60 million of previously guided annual revenue from Venezuela contract

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $93.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $399.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Remain committed to achieving full year 2016 non-GAAP operating margin goal of 20%

* Given uncertainty in Venezuela, co will no longer include revenue or earnings from supply agreement with Venezuelan Ministry of Health in its guidance

* Says while agreement remains in place, Venezuela Ministry of Health has not made required pre-payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)