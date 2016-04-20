April 20 Dish Network Corp

* Dish network reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $3.79 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.8 billion

* Related revenue increased to $3.78 billion from $3.7 billion in year-ago period

* Company closed Q1 with 13.874 million pay-tv subscribers, compared to 14.013 million pay-tv subscribers at end of q1 2015

* Says Pay-TV ARPU for Q1 totaled $87.94, compared to year-ago period's pay-tv ARPU of $85.73

* TV subscribers, versus about 723,000 gross new pay-tv subscribers in prior year's Q1

* Says in Q1, activated about 657,000 gross new pay

* Says dish added approximately 5,000 net broadband subscribers in Q1