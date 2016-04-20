April 20 Textron Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Textron reports first quarter 2016 income from continuing operations of $0.55 per share, up 19.6%; reaffirms 2016 financial outlook

* Q1 revenue $3.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.15 billion

* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.60 to $2.80 from continuing operations

* Textron inc says confirmed its 2016 earnings per share from continuing operations guidance of $2.60 to $2.80

* Textron aviation backlog at end of q1 was $1.0 billion, down $47 million from end of q4

* Textron inc says bell backlog at end of q1 was $5.3 billion, up $60 million from end of q4

* Textron systems' backlog at end of q1 was $2.5 billion, up $196 million from end of q4