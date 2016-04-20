April 20 U.S. Bancorp
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* u.s. Bancorp reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.76
* Qtrly net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in
q1 of 2016 was $2,888 million, an increase of $136 million
* Provision for credit losses for q1 of 2016 was $330
million, which was $66 million (25.0 percent) higher than q1 of
2015
* Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
was 11.9 percent at march 31, 2016, compared with 11.8 percent
at march 31, 2015
* Qtrly total net charge-offs in q1 of 2016 were $315
million, compared with $279 million in q1 of 2015
* Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
was 9.2 percent at march 31, 2016, compared with 9.2 percent at
march 31, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)