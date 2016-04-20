April 20 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated
Reports 2016 First Quarter Earnings Including 7% Year
* Over-Year revenue growth and 5% year-over-year eps growth
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.89%
at marchâ 31, 2016, down 6 basis points from a year ago
* Common equity tier 1 (cet1) risk-based capital ratio was
9.73% at march 31, 2016, up from 9.51% a year ago
* Qtrly fte net interest income $512 million versus $475
million
* Q1 net charge-offs $8.6 million versus $24.4 million last
year
* Q1 provision for credit losses $27.6 million versus $20.6
million last year
