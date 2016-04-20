April 20 St. Jude Medical Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.90
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.01
to $4.11
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 2 to 4 percent
* st. Jude medical reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales $1.448 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.43 billion
* Raises q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.05
to $1.07
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33 including items
* Sees q2 revenue up 1 to 3 percent
* st. Jude medical inc says total cardiovascular sales were
$301 million for q1 of 2016, flat compared to prior year quarter
* Total crm sales were $366 million for q1 of 2016, a 10
percent decline compared with q1 of 2015
* In q1 company recognized net after-tax charges of $164
million, or $0.57 per diluted share
* For q2 st. Jude medical expects revenue to grow in range
of 1 percent to 3 percent on a comparable constant currency
basis
* Sees currency negatively impacting q2 revenue by
approximately $10 million to $15 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees currency negatively impacting full-year 2016 revenue
by approximately $35 million to $55 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.99, revenue view $5.99
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $1.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: