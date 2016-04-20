April 20 Hawk Exploration Ltd
* Hawk announces 2015 annual financial results and filing of
reserves data
* Qtrly comprehensive income per share $0.05
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales $ 1.901 million
versus $ 4.1 million
* Current production estimated at about 575 boe/d with an
additional 125 bbl/d of shut-in production from higher operating
cost wells
* Expects to reactivate these wells once price of oil has
improved
* No capital spending in Q1, minimal capital planned
remainder of year unless commodity prices increase
* Expected to report negative cash flow for Q1 of 2016
