April 20 Amphenol Corp :
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.62 to $0.64
* Q1 sales $1.451 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.41 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Sees FY 2016 sales $6.08 billion to $6.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.59 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.56 to $2.62 excluding
items
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $1.495 billion to $1.535 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.59 excluding
one-time items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $1.50
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.59, revenue view $6.12
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amphenol Corp says currency translation had effect of
decreasing sales by approximately $20 million in q1 of 2016
compared to 2015 period
