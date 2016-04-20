April 20 Snc-lavalin Group Inc
* Lavalin awarded asphalt production facility contract by
Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia
* Lavalin Group Inc says contract for expansion of asphalt
production facilities at Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia
* Project is expected to be completed in approximately 18
months
* Lavalin - upon completion of expansion, asphalt production
capacity at facility will increase from 22, 0000 barrels/day to
42,000 barrels/day
* Contract will be executed by Snc-Lavalin's in-kingdom
entity, Saudi Arabian Kentz
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)