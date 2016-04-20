April 20 Manning & Napier Inc
* Manning & Napier, Inc. announces the retirement of Patrick
Cunningham, CEO
* Manning & Napier Inc says William Manning, chairman of
board will assume title of chief executive officer
* Cunningham is retiring due to personal reasons
unassociated with his role at Manning & Napier
* Manning & Napier says newly named operating committee of
senior managers will report to Manning and hold responsibility
for functions of office of CEO
