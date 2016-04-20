(Corrects headline and first bullet to say co "announces sale
of non-core Mississippian assets", not "on track to complete
sale"; Corrects fourth bullet to add dropped words)
April 20 Devon Energy Corp :
* Devon Energy announces sale of non-core Mississippian
assets
* Entered into definitive agreement to sell its non-core
Mississippian assets in Northern Oklahoma to White Star
Petroleum LLC for $200 million
* Divestiture process for company's remaining non-core
assets is ongoing
* Is marketing its 50 percent interest in access pipeline in
Canada and anticipates an announcement in first half of 2016
* Says overall, Devon remains on track to complete its $2
billion to $3 billion of non-core divestitures by year end
* Efforts to monetize remaining upstream assets in U.S. are
also progressing
