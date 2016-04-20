April 20 First Community Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* First community corporation announces first quarter
results and cash dividend
* Net interest income was $6.337 million for q1 of 2016
compared to q4 2015 net interest income of $6.348 million
* Q1 net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis,
increased 3.33% compared to net interest margin of 3.29% in q4
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
