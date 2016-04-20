BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
April 20 InvenTrust Properties Corp
* Inventrust Properties Corp announces acquisition of Stevenson Ranch Plaza in Los Angeles, California
* Inventrust Properties Corp says acquisition price for Stevenson Ranch Plaza was $72.5 million
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing