April 20 RiT Technologies Ltd
* RiT Technologies updates on cash flow status
* Says RiT's CFO, Mr. Amit Mantsur, has decided to resign
* Due to financial difficulties company is facing, CFO, Amit
Mantsur , has decided to resign
* Requested loan amount of 3 million USD under terms of
agreement between RiT and Stins Coman was not fulfilled up to
now
* "We continue to look for financing in few possible models
including potential M&A"
* Says collection progress of RiT CIS overdue debts is
significantly lower than planned
