April 20 Servicenow Inc
* Servicenow reports financial results for first quarter
2016
* Q1 revenue $305.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $300.9
million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 gaap loss per share $2.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 subscription revenues between $284 and $286
million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $332 million to $335 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.355 billion to $1.38 billion
* Sees fy subscription revenues between $1,195 and $1,210
million
* Servicenow inc sees q2 total billings between $370 and
$375 million
* Servicenow inc sees fy 2016 total billings of
approximately $1.60 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $301.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $333.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)