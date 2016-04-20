April 20 F5 Networks Inc
* F5 networks announces results for second quarter of fiscal
2016
* Q2 revenue $483.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $485.9
million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.68 excluding items
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.11
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For quarter ending june 30, 2016, company has set a
revenue goal of $490 million to $500 million
* For quarter ending june 30, 2016, sees gaap earnings
target of $1.29 to $1.32 per diluted share
* For quarter ending june 30, 2016, sees non-gaap earnings
target of $1.77 to $1.80 per diluted share.
* Board of directors had authorized an additional $1 billion
for company's common stock share repurchase program
