BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
April 20 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc says net interest income for Q1 was $49.9 million, up 4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing