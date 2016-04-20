April 20 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
* Fortune Brands reports strong first quarter sales and EPS
growth; raises 2016 annual EPS outlook
* Says expects to generate free cash flow of approximately
$350-$375 million for full year 2016
* Q1 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 10 to 12 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39 excluding items
* Increases full-year 2016 EPS before charges/gains to $2.50
- $2.60 on sales growth of 10-12 percent
* 2016 annual outlook continues to be based on a U.S. Home
products market growth assumption of 6 to 7 percent
* Expects full-year 2016 sales growth in range of 10 to 12
percent
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)