April 20 Sl Green Realty Corp
* SL Green & Citi reach agreement on early purchase of
388-390 Greenwich Street
* Sl green will realize approximately $1.8 billion in sale
proceeds at closing
* Proceeds of sale and termination payment will be used by
company to repay a portion of its corporate credit facility
* Reached an agreement for early termination of citi's lease
at property as a result of sale acceleration
* Sale is now scheduled to close in june 2016
