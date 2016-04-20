April 20 Kaiser Aluminum Corp
* Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reports first quarter 2016
financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.51 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.44
* Qtrly value added revenue up 7% to $211 million
* Qtrly shipments 159 millions of LBS versus 158 millions of
LBS
* Qtrly non-GAAP net sales $343 million versus $372 million
* Q1 revenue view $347.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 full year outlook remains unchanged
