BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
April 20 Cvb Financial Corp
* Cvb financial corp. Reports first quarter earnings for 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Cvb financial corp says net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $62.5 million for q1 compared to $63.3 million for q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.