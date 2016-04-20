April 20 Cvb Financial Corp

* Cvb financial corp. Reports first quarter earnings for 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Cvb financial corp says net interest income, before provision for loan losses, was $62.5 million for q1 compared to $63.3 million for q4