April 20 Fibrogen Inc :
* Promising phase 2 data show Roxadustat corrected Anemia in
chronic kidney disease patients before intervention with
dialysis
* Results show that Roxadustat increased and maintained
hemoglobin and decreased hepcidin levels in Anemic CKD patients
* Of 143 patients , 92% achieved a Hemoglobin increase of >
1.0 g/dl from baseline and Hemoglobin of > 11.0 g/dl by end of
treatment
* Says encouraged by these results continue to advance
Roxadustat global phase 3 program
