* Promising phase 2 data show Roxadustat corrected Anemia in chronic kidney disease patients before intervention with dialysis

* Results show that Roxadustat increased and maintained hemoglobin and decreased hepcidin levels in Anemic CKD patients

* Of 143 patients , 92% achieved a Hemoglobin increase of > 1.0 g/dl from baseline and Hemoglobin of > 11.0 g/dl by end of treatment

* Says encouraged by these results continue to advance Roxadustat global phase 3 program

